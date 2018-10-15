Jos. A. Bank Announces The Launch Of Custom Traveler And TravelTech Collections

FREMONT, Calif. — October 15, 2018 — Jos. A. Bank is pleased to announce the expansion of its custom suiting and dress shirt programs to include the Traveler and TravelTech brands. With the launch of these new custom programs, Jos. A. Bank customers can consider adding the benefit of performance fabrics as they personalize their tailored suits, sport coats, and dress shirts with custom details.

“We are very excited to expand upon our custom experience at Jos. A Bank,” said Mary Beth Blake, brand president, Jos. A. Bank. “Adding performance features to our custom offerings not only allows our customer to feel comfortable in a perfectly tailored suit, but also continues to show our innovation in the tailored clothing business.”

Perfect for the man on the go, the Traveler line is the most popular collection among customers due to the stretch, wrinkle free and stain resistant qualities of the performance fabrics. With more than 40 fabric choices to choose from, Traveler custom garments are available in extreme slim, slim, tailored, traditional and regal fits. Also included in the collection are Traveler custom dress shirts, which offer over 45 natural stretch cotton fabrics that are also water and stain resistant.

The TravelTech label is a collection designed for the modern traveler featuring breakthrough 37.5® technology developed by Dr. Gregory Haggquist, founder and chief technology officer at Cocona Inc. The yarn used in TravelTech Custom garments works from the lining to the exterior fabric, which helps maintain the body’s ideal temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius by warming you when you are cold and cooling you when you are hot. The technology weaved into the fabric never washes out and removes moisture vapor before liquid sweat forms and traps odors and releases them in laundering. Available in 11 fabric choices, TravelTech custom garments come in a number of fits ranging from extreme slim to regal. TravelTech custom shirting comes in 18 fabric swatches giving the wearer many options to look cool while remaining cool.

The Traveler and TravelTech custom suits and tuxedos start at $898, sport coats start at $658, dress pants start at $240, and dress shirts start at $125. The delivery time for custom garments is 3 to 4 weeks.

Additional custom suiting options available include 1905 custom suits starting at $698, and Reserve custom suits starting at $1298. Both Traveler and TravelTech custom programs are now available at Jos. A. Bank stores nationwide.

Posted October 15, 2018

Source: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

