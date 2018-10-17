ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: SANTEX RIMAR GROUP

TRISSINO, Italy and SHANGHAI — October 17, 2018 — SANTEX RIMAR GROUP is looking forward to meeting you at ITMA ASIA 2018 in Shanghai from 15 to 19 October 2018 with two separate booths, one in Hall 5 and one in Hall 3.

SANTEX RIMAR GROUP is presenting the new surface finishing solutions under Sperotto Rimar brand: SOFTA – high speed brushing – and VELURA – high speed raising – running machines will be exclusively showed during tradeshows days.

Cavitec is presenting CAVIMELT P+P LINE, the new hotmelt coating and laminating line with rotogravure system, perfect for sportswear productions, developed to be highly productive, precise, operator friendly and cost effective.

Smit is presenting the new GS980 F: The fastest free flight rapier machine for an outstanding terry quality. With seven different working widths, from 220 to 360 cm, SMIT GS980F is perfect for weaving terry towels or bulk terry, in one or several panels.

To further strengthen the dialogue between East and West opened in 2017 with FUTURE TEXTILE ROAD event in Urumqi (Xinjiang), SANTEX RIMAR GROUP have signed a partnership project with DONGHUA UNIVERSITY to keep exploring the growth of the new textile industry and building strong relationships with international students to impact the textile industry further developments, in a cutting-edge dialogue between mechatronics and technology, textile engineering and machine manufacturing, study and experience.

Every year SANTEX RIMAR GROUP will award two among Donghua University best students with a scholarship and a training period at the headquarters based in Vicenza (Italy) – one of the most important Italian fashion and textile districts.

Mr. Wu Baogen, Deputy Director of Corporate Relations Office, Donghua University; Professor Xu, Deputy Dean of Textile College, Donghua University; Ms. Liu Wenwei, Party Deputy Secretary, Donghua University; Ms. Yuan Haiyuan, Director of Admission Office, Donghua University attended the signing and awarding ceremony at SANTEX RIMAR GROUP booth on October 17th together with Ferdinando Businaro, SANTEX RIMAR GROUP President; Simone Rancan, Group CEO, Jack Zhao SANTEX RIMAR SHANGHAI General Manager; Rock Luo, SMIT SHANGHAI General Manager.

Wang Jue, senior student of Textile Engineering and Zhang Kun, majored in Textile Materials and Textile Design, are the officially awarded students of this first edition of DONGHUA UNIVERSITY – SANTEX RIMAR GROUP scholarship project.

Posted October 17, 2018

Source: SANTEX RIMAR GROUP