Interdye Asia To Be Held In Ho Chi Minh City In November

SHANGHAI — October 10, 2018 — The Eighth Asia International Dye Industry, Pigments and Textile Chemicals Exhibition (“Interdye Asia”), hosted by the China Dyestuff Industry Association, the China Dyeing and Printing Association and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Shanghai Sub-Council and co-organized by the China Dyestuff Industry Association and Shanghai International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd., will be held at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from November 21 to November 24, 2018. The exhibition has attracted more than 100 exhibitors from India, Malaysia, mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Exhibitors plan to showcase a wide range of advanced environmentally-friendly dyestuffs, organic pigments, catalysts, intermediates, environmental impact assessment equipment as well as printing and dyeing automation equipment.

As a companion exhibition of the prestigious dyeing exhibition China Interdye, Interdye Asia aims to create a platform for the dyestuffs and chemicals producers worldwide where they can make their debut and expand their commercial channels, facilitating the development of the industry. Interdye Asia has been successfully held for seven years in major markets for dyestuff producers and importers including Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Turkey.

With the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank becoming operational and large amounts of capital including that provided by the Silk Road Fund flowing into the countries along the One Belt, One Road route, the textile market in Vietnam is undergoing rapid development. As a traditionally agricultural country, however, Vietnam’s chemical industry has a weak foundation, with 70 percent of its textile materials and dyestuffs relying on imports. During the five-year period between 2013 and 2017, China’s dyestuff exports to Vietnam grew from 10,063 tons to 15,842 tons, with an annual growth rate of 12 percent.

The success of an earlier edition of the exhibition in Hanoi in 2014 established the reputation and influence of the event early on. This time, Interdye Asia transitioned to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s economic capital, to provide an opportunity for direct communication between production and demand and attract world-class dyeing and chemical manufacturers to Vietnam’s textile market. In addition, the exhibition will be held jointly with the 18th Vietnam International Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition, creating a one-stop purchasing platform for textile printing and dyeing complemented by upstream and downstream components.

With the reputation of the organizers and the brand itself, the exhibition not only attracted many internationally recognized manufacturers, but also the ongoing participation of Indian and Taiwanese exhibitor delegations. The exhibition is expected to become a key event for exchanges between the world’s leading dyeing and chemicals makers and local Vietnamese counterparts.

The next exhibition will, as before, be concurrently held with China International Digital Textile Printing and Dyeing Automatics Exhibition on April 10-12, 2019, with the aim of creating a one-stop shop for textile printing and dyeing procurement and creating a broader platform for the development of the industry.

Posted October 10, 2018

Source: Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.