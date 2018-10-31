Indorama Ventures Takes Major Step Towards A Circular Economy

BANGKOK, Thailand — October 31, 2018 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), headquartered in Thailand has committed to further increase its use of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester waste materials as feedstock for the future.

Commenting on the recent global agreement to combat plastic waste, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Mr. Aloke Lohia, Group CEO of Indorama Ventures, said,

“We are proud to be part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastic Economy initiatives, and to work together with key players towards the vision of a circular economy for plastics. It is important for us to be able to offer added value to our customers with our product, while protecting the environment in the best possible way. This is a key step to help us achieve our aspiration of being a world-class chemical company making great products for society.

Global solutions are needed to address the root causes of plastic waste and pollution. We believes there is more to be done to ensure the positive role of a good and sustainable chemical company.

