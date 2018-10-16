HP Unveils New Large Format Print Solutions For Signage And Décor

LAS VEGAS — October 16, 2018 — HP Inc. at SGIA 2018, will demonstrate new large format printing solutions and technologies designed to create new business opportunities for sign, banner, display, and wall décor printers with high-value applications.

“New HP large format printing capabilities radically enhance the customer experience and printing versatility for signage and décor focused print service providers, helping to ignite business growth and adapt to future needs,” said Dave Prezzano, vice president and general manager, Americas Graphics Solutions Business, HP Inc. “We continue to innovate across our large format portfolio with new products and solutions to enable our customers to say ‘Yes!’ to nearly any print job imaginable.”

Debut of first HP Latex R Printer Series

At SGIA 2018, HP debuts the HP Latex R Series Printers in the Americas for the first time – both the HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer and HP Latex R1000 Plus Printer – HP’s first truly hybrid latex printer. With break-through capabilities for printing on both flexible and rigid materials, the latex printers use HP’s environmentally friendly HP Latex inks and attendees will see its innovative White Latex Ink and unique ink recirculation system that allows it to consistently print high-quality “true white” without creating waste.

Expanded durable textile portfolio for high-value applications

HP expands its durable textile portfolio for both indoor and outdoor signage and décor enabling large format printers to capture new business and say “Yes” to higher margin applications. Taking printing to the next level, HP Latex can print on polyester and natural fibers, including uncoated substrates, unlike solvent based printers.

At SGIA 2018, see the expanded durable textile portfolio including:

Indoor and outdoor soft signage applications

Certified double-sided textile for indoor usage in commercial spaces and trade shows

Washable cotton textiles for decoration including promotional tote bags and cushions

Lastly, the portfolio expands into polyester coated textiles for indoor architectural applications for paneled walls and tensioned ceilings among others.

New HP Adhesive Vinyls and Printable Laminates Portfolio

HP announces a new portfolio of HP Adhesive Vinyls and Printable Laminates to enable consistency, performance, and uncompromising image quality. Engineered for HP’s ink, media, and printer ecosystem, large format print shops will have a seamless solution at an affordable price while delivering high-quality applications for signage and décor. HP Adhesive Vinyls are made in the U.S.A. and are REACH compliant for environmental and health safety assurance.

HP Latex Certified for Traffic Signage

HP also announced the expansion of the 3M™ MCS™ Warranty for Traffic to include yellow on top of the six traffic colors1 using the HP Latex 360 and HP Latex 365 Printers. HP Latex is a versatile printing solution that creates new business opportunities and for the first time is certified to produce permanent color1traffic signs. By the end of the 2018, 3M™ will include Traffic Yellow on top of Traffic Black, Traffic Blue, Traffic Green, Traffic Red, Traffic Brown, and Traffic Purple meeting ASTM D4956 requirements for the HP Latex 360 and HP Latex 365 Printers2 using SAi FlexiPRINT Authorized 3M™ Traffic Edition software.

Smart printing experiences with new solutions and services to improve print production

Innovative Print Service Providers (PSPs) can help grow their business, gain visibility and automate processes to continuously improve their print operations from anywhere at any time with HP PrintOS, the industry-leading secure cloud platform for print professionals.

New PrintOS features for PSPs:

HP Applications Center now offers a fresh and improved designer environment. It can be easily accessed via the HP PrintOS platform and empowers PSPs to integrate a cloud design tool for 15 large format decoration and signage applications into their website to grow their web-to-print business and bring in new customers. It offers design content including millions of vector graphics, photos and patterns from Photolia and Pattern Design. Recently HP also added new content providers Unsplash and Vecteezy.

Print Beat and PrintOS Mobile App Revamped: New monitoring and reporting capabilities for Latex printers provide near real-time remote visibility with detailed and aggregated reports for insight into printer status distribution, uptime, ink and substrate consumption. With Print Beat, PSPs, can react quickly to situations in production, control printer performance, and even manage their entire fleet in multiple sites, driving continuous improvement and operational excellence. The PrintOS Mobile App replaces the HP Latex mobile app and offers on-the-go access to the most crucial information with an extra level of security.

New PrintOS features for HP Latex printers:

The New Configuration Center App: Users with HP Latex 1500 and 3000 Series Printers can now remotely configure printers for new substrates and reprints with full repeatability. Real time access to pending printer actions like color calibrations, printhead alignments or firmware updates keeps the user abreast of activity that significantly reduces the risk of color inconsistency.

Smart Services and Service Center: Customers with the HP Latex 1500, HP Latex 3000 Series, and HP Latex R Series Printers have access to updated PrintOS smart tools, remote diagnosis, and proactive support for high uptime and optimal production performance. Users can now use PrintOS Service Center to manage and track all support calls, tools and processes for quick, efficient, and reliable management of service cases.

In addition, HP is offering new HP DesignJet software to simplify design and print job management. New solutions include:

New Poster Application: Design and print professional looking posters on the fly with the new Application Center Lite, now available for HP DesignJet Z and T Series, PageWide XL Series printers. Like the full Applications Center it offers access to all design content from Unsplash, Photolia, Vecteezy, and Pattern Design.

End-to-end large format self-service kiosk: Improve customer satisfaction and profitability from print order submission to payment, printing and trimming3 with the HP DesignJet Z6 and Z9+ Series Printers and EFI M600 self-service kiosk. Printers can easily adapt to their customers’ needs: cashless transactions and faster file submission with direct access to customer files via USB drives, mobiles, or cloud services.

Simple, one click4 printing: In just one click4 with HP Click printing software, large format print shops can print the most common format print files from a PC or Mac to automate and optimize media usage and helps reduce costs.

New mobile photo printing solution: With the HP Smart App for DesignJet printers5, users now have the power of a large format printer in the palm of their hand on both iOS and Android devices.

HP at SGIA 2018: Welcome to Yesville

Visit HP’s “Yesville” themed booth at SGIA (#1147) made possible by the company’s innovative HP Latex technology and be confident to SAY YES! to nearly any job. Enjoy free coffee or juice and see fresh samples and displays encouraging sign, banner, display, and décor printers to open their minds to the possibilities available to them. Find out how you can take your business to a place where YES! is the only answer. Attendees will also for the first time get to experience the new HP DesignJet Z Series at SGIA. Attendees can stop by for happy hour on October 18 from 4-5 p.m. PT.

Posted October 16, 2018

Source: HP Inc.