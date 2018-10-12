For INX Digital, It’s All About The Inks At Final SGIA Expo

SCHAUMBURG, IL — October 12, 2018 — Gold sponsor INX Digital (booth 2149) will put the emphasis on inkjet inks at the last SGIA Expo, which becomes PRINTING United in 2019. The new Prodigy™ EGBA, recently voted SGIA’s 2018 Product of the Year for Digital Inks – Industrial and Packaging, headlines an impressive cast of products that will be featured October 18-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Several high performance TRIANGLE® brand alternative inks will also be showcased. Jim Lambert, Vice President of Digital Sales – Ink & Hardware for INX Digital, says the mix is part of an overall solution to support technologies that drive digital growth for customers.

“We have worked hard to develop the right combination of inkjet inks to meet the demands of digital printers,” remarked Lambert. “The one constant in today’s digital environment is change. We have been fortunate to be one step ahead and it takes a lot of effort to remain at the forefront of the marketplace. Everything we do with our inks, printing systems or custom integration capabilities, is geared to delivering the best quality products for our customers.”

Prodigy EBGA is a great example of finding the next big thing. A premium inkjet ink that cures by electron beam – therefore eliminating the need for photoinitiators – Lambert points to its proven performance with Uteco’s GAIA printer. It is the first inkjet machine that uses electron beam technology and allows for substituting lamination with surface printing.

EBGA offers high chemical and scratch resistance. Available in CMYK, it can create spot color, plus orange, green and violet. Optimized to jet from Fujifilm SAMBA and Xaar® 1003 print heads, these inks provide strong adhesion to a wide range of traditional label material and film that Lambert says can be used on the GAIA printer.

As with EBGA, the TRIANGLE trio of inks on display at SGIA are supported by INX Digital’s outstanding outdoor durability and Ink Train warranties, the most comprehensive in the industry.

TRIANGLE DT8 dye-sub inks work in tandem with Epson® printers with DX4, DX5 and DX7 print heads. Designed for direct-to-textile and transfer printing on polyester or mixed synthetics that contain a minimum of 60 percent polyester, DT8 is versatile to deliver high performance on polyester banners and flags, as well as sportswear and other garments. With a vivid color choice of blue, orange, red and turquoise, they are fast drying and have excellent transfer capability.

TRIANGLE HFB multipurpose UV Curable inks offer a wide gamut of distinct colors. A cost efficient, premium formulation, it runs cleaner than OEM inks and its flexibility reduces chipping and peeling. HFB is optimized for curing both UV and LED on HP® FB printers, and they are intended for jetting with high consistency on HP Scitex FB500™, FB700™ and FB900™ printers. Other benefits include excellent adhesion, flexibility on a wide range of digital graphic medias, and eco-friendly, bag-in-box packaging that reduces waste.

High performance TRIANGLE GSU UV and LED Curable inks are designed to run on VUTEK® GS™ series hybrid model printers. Like HFB, GSU inks are formulated to attain GRACoL standards and hit G7 targets to match color and produce consistent print quality on various media. UV and water resistant without coating or lamination, they also are available in the bag-in-box packaging.

INX engineer and software experts will be available in booth 2149 to discuss all ink products. In addition, they can discuss cylindrical and flatbed printing systems and custom specialty integration and design solutions for any size operation.

