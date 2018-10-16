Datacolor And Global Software Company Inèdit Introduce Color Selection Solution For Digitally Printed Textile Industry

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — October 15, 2018 — Datacolor®, a global leader in color management technology, announced today it has partnered with digital software developer Inèdit Software to introduce a color measurement and selection solution to the digitally printed textile industry. The partnership pairs Datacolor’s professional color matching tool, ColorReaderPRO, with Inèdit’s proven textile design software neoCatalog, enabling designers to accurately measure color inspiration in the real world and update their textile designs instantaneously with the measured color.

“Thanks to the rising popularity of fast fashion, designers in the digitally printed textile industry have been eager for solutions that will allow them to turn inspiration into new designs as quickly as possible,” said Oriol Martínez, Business development manager of Inèdit. “By pairing our leading software with ColorReaderPRO, industry professionals can achieve reliable, accurate color and get their digitally printed textile designs to market faster than ever.”

The solution allows designers to capture color inspiration using the hand-held ColorReaderPRO tool, and transfer it wirelessly into a textile design using the Inèdit iPad app, similar to an eyedropper feature on a computer. Inèdit’s software connects designers, print houses and manufacturers, ensuring the exact color measurements are communicated.

“We are excited to bring our ultra-portable, best-in-class color selection tool to the digital textile industry through our partnership with Inèdit Software,” said Brian Levey, Vice President of Consumer Solutions for Datacolor. “Because ColorReaderPRO is compact and easy to use, designers can measure any source of color inspiration, wherever it strikes – whether in the office or on the go. We offer our partners native SDKs for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac to simplify the integration of ColorReaderPRO into their software applications, enabling multiple applications in various industries.”

The Inèdit software for ColorReaderPRO will be debuted at the SGIA Print Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Inèdit booth #1285 from October 18 – 20, 2018.

Posted October 16, 2018

