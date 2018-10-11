B&O Chief Chemist, Frank Keohan, Will Speak At IFAI 2018 About A New Generation Of Stormproof/Breathable™ DWR’s

FALL RIVER, MA. — October 10, 2018 — Frank Keohan, Senior Technology Manager at Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc., Specialty Chemicals, will give a presentation on advances in Durable Water Repellents and a new level of finished textile performance called Stormproof/Breathable™ at the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo 2018.

IFAI Expo takes place October 16-18 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Keohan’s presentation, “Creating a New Performance Fabric Category: Stormproof/Breathable™” takes place Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 1:30 PM on the show floor in Booth #1755 in the Shade and Weather Protection section of the show.

Keohan’s talk describes how Stormproof/Breathable™ chemistries work and why this represents a new category of DWR protection. The presentation also discusses how Stormproof/Breathable™ chemistries compare to existing DWR technologies, the science involved, current DWR testing methods and how Stormproof/Breathable™ chemistries can be used alone to add advanced DWR performance in single-play fabrics or paired with laminates to enhance laminate repellency performance and comfort.

In addition, the presentation looks at how new extreme rainfall weather patterns are fueling demand for higher-performance DWR’s in apparel, camping gear, marine textiles, industrial textiles and other textiles routinely exposed to the elements.

As the Senior Technology Manager at Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc., Keohan has led the development of high performance fabric effects including repellents, odor control agents, and adhesives. He holds a BA-Chemistry from Holy Cross College, an MS-Chemistry from Virginia Tech, and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Keohan has over 30 years of experience in polymer synthesis, applied chemistry, materials science, and textile finishing.

Posted October 11, 2018

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn