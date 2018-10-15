EFI Establishes Guy Gecht Scholarship With The Print And Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF)

FREMONT, Calif. — October 15, 2018 — Print’s next generation of talent will have added support in reaching their goals, thanks to a new Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF) award created in honor of visionary print technology executive and industry leader Guy Gecht. The Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) senior leadership team approved the creation of the PGSF Guy Gecht scholarship to commemorate Gecht’s outstanding legacy of leadership and innovation as EFI’s CEO.

After serving nearly 19 years as the company’s leader, Gecht is stepping down as CEO as of October 15.

“Guy is the rare visionary who has the ability to drive innovation, change direction when needed, and find new ways to create business success. In his time with EFI, he also showed extraordinary skill in inspiring and empowering those working for him to succeed and lead,” said EFI CFO Marc Olin. “Establishing this scholarship in Guy’s name is a fitting tribute to him and will encourage and support promising students destined to be future leaders and innovators in print.”

“PGSF has had the opportunity to work with EFI on many educational initiatives over the years, and several PGSF scholarship recipients have gone on to continue their careers at EFI,” said John Berthelsen, PGSF’s vice president of development. “We are excited that the company has chosen to help continue creating opportunities for deserving students with this new scholarship, as well as providing a permanent endowment honoring one of print’s most respected CEOs.”

The new scholarship will present up to $2000 annually to a student studying in a graphics communications program at a technical school, college or university within the United States. PGSF, which works with donors and sponsors to help build the future workforce of the industry, will manage application judging, with the first scholarship award scheduled to be presented for the 2019-20 school year. Students interested in applying for the scholarship online can do so at www.pgsf.org. The deadline for applications is March 1.

Supply chain partners, companies and individuals can contribute to the endowment by making direct contributions to PGSF in Gecht’s name by visiting www.pgsf.org as well.

Source: Electronics For Imaging (EFI)