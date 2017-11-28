Messe Frankfurt, SPESA Extend Texprocess Contract Through 2032

Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc. recently signed an agreement with Raleigh, N.C.-based SPESA — Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas — to extend the contract to coproduce Texprocess Americas through 2032.

“Messe Frankfurt prides itself in focusing on a long-term commitment to the industries it serves,” said Dennis Smith, president and CEO, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “As the largest organizer of textile events globally, extending the ongoing collaboration agreement with SPESA is special for us and underlines our dedication to the sewn products industry in the Americas.”

“This agreement with our long-standing and valued partner, Messe Frankfurt, will have a positive impact on the industry that both organizations serve,” said Benton Gardner, president, SPESA. “SPESA is pleased and excited to continue this important collaboration.”

November/December 2017