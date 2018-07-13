Orion Engineered Carbons Specialty Carbon Black Price Increase

LUXEMBOURG — July 13, 2018 — Orion Engineered Carbons announced today that it will implement price increases on all Specialty Carbon Blacks worldwide beginning September 1st, 2018.

These actions are due to the continuously rising costs for raw materials and freight. Increases will vary depending on the product grade, sales region and end market. These price increases are needed to maintain the service levels and technical support customers expect with Orion’s high quality Specialty Carbon Blacks.

Orion will review its costs and markets on an ongoing basis and will keep customers informed of any changes that may occur. In case of questions, contact your local Orion sales representative.

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.