Sharing The Knowledge: Loepfe Launches New Website And Social Media Channels

WETZIKON, Switzerland — January 23, 2018 — Today, Loepfe Brothers Ltd. launched the brand new website www.loepfe.com. The modern design of the website puts an emphasis on an easy-to-use navigation, which can be done either by menu or via the optional search field. The three division of the product portfolio — spinning, laboratory and weaving — are represented in the new website design. Visitors of the website very easily find the solution, they are looking for, and much more: Additional information, new ideas and in-depth knowledge about quality control in textile production complete the content of the new website. Loepfe´s experts share their know-how and application knowledge in a separate area of the website, which will be extended continuously. Therefore not only product benefits and their potential applications are communicated. In addition, the visitors will learn much more about solutions and receive additional information around textile processes.

Together with the launch of the new website, Loepfe changes its general communication strategy. For example, experts at Loepfe will regularly share their knowledge with the community. Social media platforms like Xing, LinkedIn, and WeChat will be main channels for the future communication. This will enable a real dialogue between Loepfe´s experts and other members of the textile community. Silvano Auciello, head of Sales and Marketing at Loepfe comments: “We are very enthusiastic about our new communication and are looking forward to the new possibilities to exchange ideas with customers, our sales agents, the media, and other people interested in our technology.”

Posted January 23, 2018

Source: Loepfe Brothers Ltd.