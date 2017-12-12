Valdese Weavers Appoints Nikki Rubalcaba As Northeast Sales Representative

VALDESE, N.C. — December 12, 2017 — Valdese Weavers, a long-term domestic supplier to both the residential and commercial woven textile markets, has added a sales representative to the Valdese Weavers Contract team effective Jan. 1, 2018. Nikki Rubalcaba will be working in New York alongside Cathy Schneider, who has represented Valdese Weavers Contract for the past 14 years, and has been instrumental in directing the substantial growth in the territory during this time.

Rubalcaba began her career as an account representative calling primarily on the distributor customer base, and has held a variety of positions, both sales and design driven. This experience has allowed her to develop a unique skill set that makes her superbly qualified to work with all aspects of Valdese Weavers Contract’s client base in the Northeast.

“Nikki brings a level of knowledge, professionalism and experience that provides an ideal fit to work with both our customer base and our design and development team located in North Carolina,” says Scott George, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Valdese Weavers Contract. “We are excited to have her join our team and immediately contribute to the continued growth we expect from this area of our business.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of a great American mill with a successful history and a wide array of product offerings,” Rubalcaba said. “Being an ESOP company allows each employee to be part of something bigger, which creates a team environment with common goals. I believe we have a strong product line for multiple categories and I look forward to growing our business, and continuing to strengthen client relationships.”

Rubalcaba holds an associate’s degree in fashion buying and merchandising from Nassau Community College and a Bachelor of Science in production management from FIT.

Posted December 12, 2017

Source : Valdese Weavers