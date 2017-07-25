Joseph L. “Joe” Gorga (1952-2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July 25, 2017 — Joseph L. Gorga, retired president and CEO of International Textile Group, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2017.

“Joe was a friend to us all and a great presence and leader in our industry worldwide,” says Kenneth Kunberger, ITG’s President & CEO. “Joe’s leadership and integrity set a foundation in the company that continues today. He will be sorely missed, both personally and professionally. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they go through this difficult time.”

Gorga’s distinguished career in the industry spanned over forty years. He began his career with Milliken and Company and served in a variety of executive roles. He later served as Chairman and CEO of CMI Industries prior to joining Burlington Industries in 2002. He was named President and CEO of Burlington upon its acquisition by WL Ross & Co. in 2003. Gorga was named President and CEO and a member of the Board upon ITG’s formation in 2004. Throughout his career, Gorga has been a proponent and strong supporter of the textile industry, having previously served as a director and vice chairman of the American Textile Manufacturing Institute (ATMI) and chairman of the National Textile Association (NTA).

Gorga most recently served on the Board of Directors of Clearlake Financial Corp. and Sage Automotive Interiors.

All International Textile Group locations will honor Gorga’s memory with flags flown at half-mast through July 27.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel (6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro) from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Church (2205 W Market St, Greensboro).

Read his obituary here.

Source: ITG