Suominen To Increase Prices Globally

HELSINKI, Finland — September 19, 2018 — Suominen, a global nonwovens company, announces global price increases effective October 1, 2018. The price increases will vary depending on product and region but will apply to all Suominen products.

This all-encompassing price increase is a response to unprecedented increase in raw material, freight and utility prices, some of which have gone up as much as 40% this year. Suominen will be approaching its customers to communicate specifics as soon as possible.

“Our industry is living through an unusual time period when standard approaches are not applicable,” says Tapio Engström, President & CEO (interim) of Suominen. “We remain committed to delivering outstanding quality and service to our customers globally.”

Posted September 19, 2018

Source: Suominen