Specialty Plastic Compounds And New Website For Dynamic Modifiers, LLC

ATLANTA, GA — July 15, 2018 — Specialty plastic compounder Dynamic Modifiers, LLC, produces custom engineered formulations targeting custom differentiated and advanced materials for plastic processing companies and/or brand-owners. Recent developments include a series of company owned proprietary FR and intumescent compounds and concentrates.

Being honored with an R&D 100 Award from R&D magazine, as the industry’s first drop-in non-toxic replacement for toxic FR flexible PVC. PAL…the Clean Plastic™ has self-extinguishing fire-retardant and non-detectable toxicity properties with low-smoke generation. PAL have passed certain FAA tests for use in interiors of commercial aircraft. To date, PAL…the Clean Plastic is used primarily in textile yarns, and can be competitively substituted in most flexible PVC uses in virtually any configuration regardless of processing method. Uses include fibers, yarns, films, sheet, profiles or molded shapes.

New intumescent (fire charring, non-flammable compounds) and concentrates, described below are 100 percent non-toxic and can be produced in a range of formats or as an adhesive for laminations.

These new intumescent compounds and concentrates produce char-forming bodies with no flaming drips. Available as customized DynaChar brand products for processing as cast, blown or calendered film, sheet, coated substrates, molded shape, profiles as either a flexible or rigid formats An adhesive version of DynaChar has been developed for laminates of carbon fiber and glass woven fabric. All versions have passed a 60 second 1,9000 C vertical burn test. Separately, a bio-polymer having a V-2 rating with a V-0 rating version is in further development for use in performance textile fibers/yarns to rigid constructions. All intumescent compounds and the bio-polymer are 100 percent non-toxic, competitively priced at under $5/pound, and engineered for complete sustainability.

As a specialty plastic compounder targeting high-performance applications with customized formulations, Dynamic Modifiers, LLC is continuously expanding advanced proprietary offerings, supporting customers and brand-owners with custom engineered and differentiated solutions.

The company’s new website labeled “Free to Imagine” is www.dynamicmodifiers.com

Posted July 15, 2018

