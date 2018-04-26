Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

GRAY COURT, S.C. — April 26, 2018 — Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens — a fast-growing U.S. manufacturer of spunlace nonwovens for the hygiene, medical, automotive, and wipes industries — announces that they have been certified under ISO 9001:2015 as of April 19, 2018. ISO certification demonstrates Mogul’s commitment to serving markets which require the highest levels of quality assurance.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It provides guidelines for developing a management system that aligns quality with the company’s wider business strategy.

“The ISO certification is the result of our focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all of Mogul’s organizational processes. This is part of how Mogul ensures we’re meeting our customer’s expectations for service, quality, and communication in a manner that promotes long-term competitiveness,” said Mogul SC president Darryl Fournier.

To support ongoing certification, Mogul invested in key staff members with external training to become certified internal auditors. This allows the company to simultaneously complete internal audits in each department throughout the year and prior to the annual recertification audit.

The company selected BSI Group as the registrar, and through extensive preparation was certified with no major findings.

Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mogul Nonwovens.

Posted April 26, 2018

Source: Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens