International Conference On Composites For Automotive Technology – Full Agenda

Atlanta — October 4, 2017 — JEC Group, the leading composites organization in the world, returns for the second year in a row to Knoxville, Tennessee following the success of last year’s conference. The JEC Automotive Forums is an international conference focusing on the use of composite materials in the automotive industry. The two-day event offers the exclusive combination of high-end technical presentations and a table- top exhibition, making for the most productive networking opportunities. More than 25 speakers from the USA, the United Kingdom, Luxemburg, France, Switzerland and Germany will take the stage to present the latest developments in the industry.

“According to JEC studies, Composites in the Transportation Industry accounted for 20,5 Bn$ in 2016 worldwide, 34% of which were used in North America (6,97Bn$). The 3 main trends are the penetration of thermoplastics, the automation of production to build large series and the growth of carbon composites. 3 trends that directly concern the automotive industry in America.” comments Ms. Frédérique MUTEL, JEC Group President and CEO.

After a keynote speech by Sanjay MAZUMBAR, CEO at Lucintel on the major lightweighting trends shaping the automotive industry, the first session will focus on the manufacturing challenges i.e. how close the breakthrough is. The renowned speakers from the Industry will tackle the issues of affordable, scalable, and reproducible composites manufacturing, competitive composites solutions compared to metal alternatives and reduced manufacturing and assembly times.

Also on the first day, the second session on the wide scale use of thermoplastics in the automotive industry will develop topics such as meeting lightweight targets towards high volume production, reducing process steps or again sustainability as an attainable goal thanks to recycling solutions.

On the second day, the experts panel and the attendees will discuss lowering cycle times, developing fast curing resins, design and efficiency, as well as repeatability requirements. Finally, the last session will address reducing costs without sacrificing heightened levels of performance, glass/carbon hybrid materials and thermoplastic materials in highly-loaded, structural applications.

The Conferences will be stimulated by the numerous networking events in between sessions and the many table-tops already reserved.

JEC Group, the leading composites organization in the world, returns for the second year in a row to Knoxville, Tennessee following the success of last year’s conference. The JEC Automotive Forums is an international conference focusing on the use of composite materials in the automotive industry. The two-day event offers the exclusive combination of high-end technical presentations and a table-top exhibition, making for the most productive networking opportunities. More than 25 speakers from the USA, the United Kingdom, Luxemburg, France, Switzerland and Germany will take the stage to present the latest developments in the industry.

“According to JEC studies, Composites in the Transportation Industry accounted for 20,5 Bn$ in 2016 worldwide, 34% of which were used in North America (6,97Bn$). The 3 main trends are the penetration of thermoplastics, the automation of production to build large series and the growth of carbon composites. 3 trends that directly concern the automotive industry in America.” comments Ms. Frédérique MUTEL, JEC Group President and CEO.

Posted October 4, 2017

Source: JEC Group