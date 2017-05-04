Trützschler And Voith Introduce New Safety Standard For Wet-Laid Spunlaced Nonwovens Machinery

EGELSBACH, Germany — May 4, 2017 — In the shape of standard VN 3260/TN 0790, Voith Paper and Trützschler Nonwovens have developed a new safety standard for wet-laid spunlaced (WLS) Nonwovens machines. The standard will help producers of Nonwovens to ensure safe and reliable operation of their machines. It also provides the basic prerequisite for meeting expectations in respect of production and quality:

Basis for safe production of Nonwovens

Combination of proven standards for paper and textile machines

Standardization process by ISO initiated

Voith and Trützschler jointly developed the manufacturing process for wet-laid and hydroentangled Nonwovens. The machines on which the materials are produced consist partly of paper machine components and partly of components from Nonwoven machines. The manufacturing process for wet-laid Nonwovens is similar to that for producing paper: A suspension consisting of water and fibers up to 40 mm long is passed over a wire on which a homogeneous fiber mat forms. The hydroentangling or spunlacing process produces bonded Nonwovens that can be textured if required. Drying and winding of the Nonwovens are done on other machine components.

The newly developed standard combines various Voith and Trützschler safety standards for paper and textile machines in a new document and thus defines the safety requirements for new hybrid machines.

The safety standard has already been incorporated by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as the basis for developing an international standard, so as to achieve greater impact at global level.

Posted May 4, 2017

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens