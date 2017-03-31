INDA Annual Report Benchmarks North American Nonwoven Capacity, Production And Trade

CARY, NC — March 31, 2016 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwovens Fabrics Industry, publishes the fourth edition of the annual North American Nonwovens Supply Report for its members.

Based on extensive research, surveys and interviews with industry leaders, the report provides a view of North American supply, including the key metrics of capacity, production and operating rates, in addition to regional trade. The 46-page report offers 12 tables and 25 figures.

“This report is the benchmark for North American capacity, production and supply information. It details the industry operating rate; an essential element for our members’ strategic planning and business investment decisions,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

The report — and the quarterly INDA Market Pulse and monthly Price Trends Summary — are provided to the 360-plus INDA member companies and associates as part of their membership.

New findings include:

Capacity investment has rebounded back to its long-term growth rate. Over the last 26-years (1990-2016) nonwovens capacity has expanded 5.4% annually. Because of investment decisions made during the Great Recession (2007–2009), capacity growth decreased to an annual growth rate of only 1.5% from 2011 through 2014 when only 140,300 tonnes of capacity were added in North America. Investment growth began to rebound in 2015 with a capacity increase of 2.9%, followed by an increase of 5.3% last year.

Exports in the North American supply equation continue to trend downwards and imports upwards despite the year-over-year rate slowed for imports in 2016 compared to 2015. Exports outside of North American decreased to 121,400 tonnes, representing a decline of 12.2% from 2015; while imports from outside of North America increased to 335,500 tonnes, an increase of 6.9% from 2015.

“It is INDA’s objective to provide valuable data and actionable industry information. As always, the increasing participation of nonwoven producers providing their insights and results makes our success possible,” said Brad Kalil, Director of Market Research and Statistics, INDA.

