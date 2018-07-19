Premier Clothing Company Morro Capital Acquires Popular Men’s Apparel Brand JOCKO

MIAMI — July 19, 2018 — Morro Capital, a Miami-based leader in menswear today announced the acquisition of popular athletic apparel brand JOCKO. The company will join Morro Capital’s growing portfolio of top apparel brands that include Agacio, Cover Male, Daniel Alexander, Pistol Pete, Edipous, Good Devil, Daddy Underwear, Intymen, Kyle, Honcho Underwear, Mensuas, Miami Jock, Otzi and Skiviez.

Originally founded and operated in Los Angeles, California by Michael Lee, JOCKO has established itself over the past 25 years as a go-to brand for men looking for practical, yet stylish athletic wear. Joining Morro Capital will allow the company to expand its apparel line and reach more customers across the United States.

“We are excited to bring JOCKO into our family of premium menswear brands,” said Morro Capital CEO Joel Gandara. “We look forward to further elevating this long-standing and successful business by leveraging Morro Capital’s extensive network of retail and e-commerce partners.”

JOCKO founder Michael Lee added: “I have no doubt that JOCKO will benefit from the new perspective and resources that Morro Capital and Joel Gandara bring to the table. They have a great team and knowledge of the industry, and we look forward to seeing JOCKO thrive for at least another 25 years!”

Led by successful entrepreneur and industry expert Joel Gandara, Morro Capital is a recognized leader in the designer menswear sector. The company owns and operates a collection of premier apparel brands catalogued at underwearstation.com.

Posted July 19, 2018

Source: Morro Capital