LYCRA® Brand To Showcase Sustainable Stretch Innovation At Kingpins New York

WILMINGTON, Del. — June 5, 2018 — INVISTA, owner of the LYCRA® brand, has launched a new version of its popular LYCRA® T400® fiber with enhanced sustainability. LYCRA® T400® fiber with EcoMade technology is made in part from a combination of recycled materials such as PET bottles diverted from landfills, and renewable plant-based materials. This innovation will appeal to members of the apparel value chain interested in developing more sustainable denim and wovens collections.

The original LYCRA® T400® fiber is the building block for a number of the brand’s popular stretch denim concepts including LYCRA® dualFX®, LYCRA® XFIT, and LYCRA® TOUGH MAX™ technologies. LYCRA® T400® EcoMade fiber offers the same benefits of lasting comfort, fit and performance as the original, but with the value-added offer of sustainability.

“We’re excited to introduce LYCRA® T400® EcoMade technology to show visitors,” said Jean Hegedus, INVISTA Apparel & Advanced Textiles’ global segment leader for denim. “It can be paired with sustainable rigid fiber offerings such as BCI cotton, TENCEL™ lyocell, or others, so brands and retailers can amplify their eco-friendly message to consumers.”

Visitors to Kingpins are invited to attend a free seminar presented by Hegedus on Wednesday, June 6 at 1:30 pm. “High Stretch, Low Stretch, Bi-Stretch, Go stretch” offers a framework for evaluating different LYCRA® fiber innovations for denim. It will help brands and retailers select the best stretch fabrics for the types of jeans they’re designing.

Posted June 5, 2018

