Easy Care For Fresher Air: New Pur-Ease Technology On Smartstrand Styles Is Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified

CALHOUN, GA — May 31, 2026 — Mohawk is setting a new standard for carpet in homes where allergy and asthma concerns are top of mind.

The company announced today that its SmartStrand carpet styles are the first treated carpet products to earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification, made possible by an innovative built-in technology that helps control and reduce indoor allergens.

New Pur-Ease™ technology uses natural probiotics integrated into the carpet to reduce common household allergens — such as pet dander, pollen, and dust mite allergen — by up to 75% compared with untreated carpet, with continued allergen reduction over time, even after deep cleanings.

The SmartStrand portfolio, now enhanced with Pur-Ease, strengthens Mohawk’s longstanding commitment to innovation and builds on more than two decades of proven performance. These

advancements reaﬃrm SmartStrand’s position as the softest, most durable and easiest to clean

carpet available, now with the added benefit of built-in allergen reduction.

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification, an independent, science-driven program, verifies

that carpet with Pur-Ease meets rigorous standards for allergen reduction and indoor air quality.

This Certification proves, through strict scientific testing, that carpet treated with Pur-Ease

meaningfully reduces exposure to household allergens and irritants, making the carpet better

suited for people with asthma and allergies.

“Innova>on has always been at the core of who we are at Mohawk,” said Joe Semaan, president, residential carpet, Mohawk Flooring. “Achieving the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification for carpet with Pur-Ease reinforces that commitment and brings real, meaningful benefits to the homes of our consumers.”

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to oﬀer consumers products for a healthier home.

For more information on the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, visit aafa.org/Certified. To learn more about Mohawk’s innovations in flooring, visit mohawkflooring.com.

Posted: June 2, 2026

Source: Mohawk Industries