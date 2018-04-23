Ethical Thread: Focus of A&E’s 2017-18 Corporate Sustainability Report

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — April 22, 2018 — American & Efird (A&E) released its 2017-18 Corporate Sustainability Report, just in time for Earth Day. The report’s theme of Ethical Thread emphasizes the company’s unwavering commitment to its industry-leading sustainability program and shares its goals and accomplishments over the past year.

Highlighting areas of safety, environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility in its annual report, A&E spotlights its continued progress and improvements in global water recycling and reuse, Zero-Waste-to-Landfill efforts, and reduction in carbon footprint among others.

“We strive to produce and distribute responsible, premium quality, ethical thread products every day through excellence in innovation and good manufacturing practices,” said Les Miller, CEO, A&E. “We are committed to ethical manufacturing. It’s the right thing to do for our customers and stakeholders, but also our future generations.”

Supporting many of the world’s top industrial and consumer brands with thread products, A&E is well-regarded throughout the textile industry for its leadership role in innovation, product quality, and sustainability. A&E continues to abide by its pledge to create a better world through responsible corporate actions, environmentally protective efforts, and numerous contributions to the communities in which it operates.

This year’s notable Sustainability Highlights include the following:

Water Conservation

Over 1.5 billion liters of wastewater has been recycled and reused since 2013. This amount of water would be enough to supply 75 million people with water for one day at 20 liters per person.

48% reduction in global water consumption (liters per kg of thread) since 2006.

Solid Waste

Zero-Waste-to-Landfill status has grown to 16 global manufacturing operations and support facilities in 2017, with 5 other operations over the 91 percentile mark. A&E’s global goal is to achieve this sustainability designation in every manufacturing operation worldwide.

Carbon Footprint and Energy Conservation*

11% reduction of global carbon footprint (CO2e in kg per kg of thread) since 2006.

7% reduction in global power consumption (kwh per kg of thread) since 2006.

Categories addressed in this report include: Water Stewardship, Solid Waste, Carbon Footprint, Energy Conservation, Social Responsibility, Employee Health and Safety, Sustainable Products, Product Stewardship, Sustainable Packaging, and Supply Chain Sustainability.

*A&E uses the definitions and calculation methodologies found in Greenhouse Gas Protocol to determine our GHG emissions as developed by the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. A&E tracks Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions.

Posted April 23, 2018

Source: American & Efird