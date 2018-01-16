Teijin To Participate In Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018

TOKYO, Japan — January 17, 2018 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018, a leading international sports trade fair to be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, U.S.A. from January 25 to 28.

Teijin Frontier’s booth (stand: MR208) will showcase products that meet increasing demands for high-performance sportswear that offers comfort, daily-use wear and a combination of function and fashion. The stand will also promote Teijin Frontier’s THINK ECO™ initiative for environmentally friendly solutions, such as reducing the use of hazardous chemicals.

Highlights of the exhibit will include the following:

New knitting material laminated with breathable film is thin, lightweight and compact as well as stretchable, form-stable and moisture-permeable. Its glossy, translucent appearance and smooth texture drape beautifully.

DELTAPEAK® next-generation fabric achieves a high-level integration of physical properties, functionality and quality. Along with softness, durability and elasticity, it also offers ultraviolet protection and anti-transparency, as well as snag resistance due to its dense, flat-knit surface. A newly developed DELTAPEAK® sweat–suit fabric, bulky, lightweight and extra-soft owing to its 4-dimensional structure, will also be exhibited.

Octa® has a unique, highly modified cross-section with eight projections aligned in a radial pattern around a hollow fiber. Notable advantages include rapid wicking and drying, and useful bulkiness. Octa® Neo is a multilayer fiber that combines Octa® fiber with various chemical and natural staple fibers.

SOLOTEX® polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber is a highly soft, stretchable, shape-retaining and durable material that is partially bio-derived.

The booth will also present Teijin Frontier’s initiatives to protect the human rights of its technical interns from overseas, in keeping with international trends.

By participating in the show, Teijin Frontier is looking forward to developing new customers and increasing its brand recognition in the North American market.

Posted January 16, 2018

Source: Teijin Group