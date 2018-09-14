Ongoing Commitment To Sustainability Reiterates IVL’s Inclusion In Dow Jones Sustainability Index

BANGKOK, Thailand — September 12, 2018 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, is proud to announce that the Company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Emerging Markets). The inclusion reaffirms IVL’s commitment to leadership in sustainability and its rating among global chemical companies.

Mr. Aloke Lohia, Group CEO of Indorama Ventures:

“Sustainability is at the very core of our business and a key element in us delivering on our vision of being a world-class chemical company. The inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is yet another testimony to our ongoing endeavors towards fulfilling our role as a global leader in manufacturing 100% recyclable PET and other sustainable materials.”

In addition to the DJSI, Indorama Ventures has also been included in the FTSE4Good Index for the second consecutive year, following FTSE Russell 2018 index review in June 2018.

Posted September 14, 2018

Source: Ventures Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited