Americo Acquires Strategic Assets Of U.S. Cocoa Mat

ACWORTH, Ga. — August 27, 2018 — Americo is pleased to announce the acquisition of the strategic assets of U.S. Cocoa Mat (USCOA), a century old manufacturer of personalized Cocoa fiber door mats sold into the retail market.

“As a longtime customer, Americo’s PromoMatting Division is familiar with the quality product manufactured by USCOA.” stated PromoMatting President David Rones. “We are excited to continue the legacy of the DeCoir product line as we enter into the hardware market with USCOA’s experience in this arena.”

Del Hawkins, vice president of Sales for U.S. Cocoa Mat and a 22 year veteran of the company, has worked with customers across all lines of trade including hardware, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, Internet resellers, and specialty retail stores.

“U.S. Cocoa Mat has been a great company to work for as we prided ourselves on quality and service,” Hawkins said. “Our reputation has always been providing the highest quality Cocoa Mat in the industry.”

Hawkins has since joined Americo’s Matting Division and will be heading up its newly created Hardware/Retail business segment.

“Coming from a company with considerable legacy, I am very excited to be joining Americo, a company with their own remarkable heritage, who embraces the same values of quality, integrity, partnership and family,” Hawkins added “I look forward to working with Americo’s large array of matting products to expand the offering to USCOA’s existing customer base.”

Continuing its strategy of delivering exceptional products to clients in over 70 countries worldwide, Chief Executive Officer of Americo Manufacturing Company, Lenny Shutzberg, reflected on the significance of their most recent asset purchase: “We are looking forward to the expansion of our customer base and the expertise of Del Hawkins who has been highly regarded within the hardware and retail industries for a very long time. This strategic asset acquisition allows Americo to expand its product line and market penetration, combining the best of both companies, in offering our clients the broadest range of floor mats in the industry. Americo has the working capital to invest in the future and plans on deploying those resources in making more strategic acquisitions in the future.”

Posted August 28, 2018

Source: Americo