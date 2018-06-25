Kornit Digital to Present at the CJS Securities 18th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel — June 25, 2018 — Kornit Digital Ltd., a company that develops, designs and markets innovative digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today announced that Guy Avidan, the company’s CFO will present at the CJS Securities 18th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 10:10 am ET. Avidan will be available for one-on-one meetings on this day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your CJS Securities sales representative.

Posted June 25, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital Ltd.