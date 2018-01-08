Adient Unveils Innovative Seating Solutions For New Mobility Vehicles At The North American International Auto Show 2018

DETROIT — January 8, 2018 — Everyone seems to be talking about new forms of mobility. Automotive seating supplier Adient is doing more than talk about megatrends such as autonomous driving, car sharing and electromobility.

The company will showcase its future mobility solutions at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) January 15-18 at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

“The automotive industry is on the cusp of a fundamental disruption. Autonomous vehicles, car-and ride-sharing call for bold new solutions to address safety, comfort and convenience in an autonomous interior. With our world-class capabilities, we are ready to provide the next generation of advanced vehicle seating systems,” said Bruce McDonald, Adient’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

To address the trends driving this change in mobility, Adient will present its AI18 interior seating concept for urban, electrically powered and autonomous vehicles (Level 3 to 4) at NAIAS. This innovative new seating concept flexibly adapts to the requirements of different users and is especially well-suited to mobility alternatives such as car sharing.

In addition to the AI18 concept, Adient will showcase its industry-leading solutions in the following areas:

Strong value and cost of ownership: Driving efficiency through lightweighting

Safety and security: Advanced passive and active safety and security for occupants, property and data

Superior design and craftsmanship: Well-crafted interior harmony with high material, tactile and sound quality

Exceptional comfort and configurability: Comfortable and flexible seating configurations to enhance productivity and well-being

Smart, sustainable solutions: Intelligent and responsible processes, designs and use of materials

Adient’s premium brand, RECARO Automotive Seating, will share its all-new Performance Seat Platform as well as the RECARO Performance SUV concept, aftermarket sport seats and a limited edition of its performance shell seat.

Adient – which became an independent company in 2016 after a successful spinoff from Johnson Controls — is a NAIAS event sponsor and exhibitor.

Posted January 8, 2018

Source: Adient