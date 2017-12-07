Superior Health Linens Signs Long Term Contract With Mayo Clinic And Expands Healthcare Linen Alliance Reach

DUBOIS, PA — December 7, 2017 — The Healthcare Linen Alliance announced today that one of its founding members, Superior Health Linens, acquired Textile Care Services a healthcare and hospitality linen processor based in Rochester, Minnesota. Both organizations are recognized throughout the Upper Midwest as growing healthcare laundry and linen services companies who provide industry-leading products and customer service.

With this acquisition, Superior now processes 170 million pounds of laundry annually, serving the Mayo Clinic as well as local hotels in Minnesota. TCS was founded in 1918 as a partnership between the Mayo Clinic and the Kahler Hotel to provide linen for both organizations. This purchase by Superior Health Linens expands the company’s coverage which now has an even larger footprint serving healthcare providers across Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Another benefit is the significant back-up processing power the company now offers with service across these four states. The deal arrived on the heels of TCS signing a 20 year agreement to serve the Mayo Clinic.

Often acquisitions are accompanied by a turnaround in the staff; however Superior Health President and CEO Scott Reppert opted to rehire the entire team of 230 at TCS. “When I asked the employees if they were willing to give 100%, they said no…but they were willing to give 120%” said Reppert. “Of course, that answer was followed with applause all around. We have over 900 families counting on us for their livelihood and we have a strong commitment to our customers as well as ensuring the future success of our team.”

The Healthcare Linen Alliance includes Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service Corp., Emerald Textiles, Logan’s Healthcare Linen Systems, Paris Healthcare Linen Services, Superior Health Linens and Textile Care Services. The group serves a large area covering Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as Canada.

Posted December 7, 2017

Source: The Healthcare Linen Alliance