Student Teams Design Efficient And Satisfying Use Of Small Living Spaces For The Fall 2017 Integrated Product Development Trade Show

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — November 15, 2017 — The University of Michigan’s Tauber Institute for Global Operations presents the Fall 2017 Integrated Product Development Trade Show, featuring innovative products created by art & design, business, engineering, and information students.

Event: Fall 2017 Integrated Product Development Trade Show

When: Wednesday, December 6, 6:30-8:30 pm

Where: U-M STAMPS Gallery, 201 Division St., Ann Arbor, MI

Who: Free and Open to the Public

Taught jointly by faculty of the Ross School of Business and the Stamps School of Art & Design, the annual Integrated Product Design course challenges cross-disciplinary student teams from the College of Engineering, Ross School of Business, Stamps School of Art & Design, and School of Information to design, build, and market a brand new product, and then to face free market competition through the IPD Trade Show.

The Fall 2017 IPD challenge: Efficient & Satisfying Use of Small Living Spaces

In addition, the student-designed household product must be suitable for use by people living, studying and working in a hyper urbanized environment that enables more efficient and satisfying use of their living spaces; and be profitable at a consumer cost of less than $250.

Members of the University of Michigan community and the general public are invited to meet the student design teams, test out prototypes of their new household products, and vote for the “best of the best” at the Fall 2017 Integrated Product Development Trade Show, December 6 at the new U-M STAMPS School Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor.

The Tauber Institute for Global Operations is a joint venture between the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and the College of Engineering, working together with industry partners to facilitate cross-disciplinary education in global operations management.

Posted November 15, 2017

Source: The University of Michigan’s Tauber Institute for Global Operations