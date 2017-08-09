Parameter Establishes Subsidiary Company In Poland

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — August 9, 2017 — Parameter Generation & Control is expanding its global marketing and distribution channels by establishing a subsidiary corporation to serve eastern Europe. The new company will be headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Called Parameter EU, the company will be responsible for marketing, selling and distributing Parameter Generation & Control’s proprietary temperature and humidity control chambers to clients in several eastern European countries that include Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania.

The decision to establish a subsidiary in Poland stems from that region’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, said Clay Hile, president and CEO of Parameter Generation & Control.

“Eastern Europe is seeing tremendous growth in pharmaceuticals, an industry that relies heavily upon temperature and humidity control chambers for a number of mission-critical processes that include stability storage and regulatory submissions,” Hile said. “The cost of doing business in eastern Europe typically is lower than in either western Europe or the United States, which makes the area attractive to global pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand operations.”

Packaging, textile and wood product companies operating in eastern Europe also would be good condidates for Parameter products, Hile added.

Hubert Wyszomirski has been appointed Area Manager for Parameter EU. Ala’a Haris has been appointed General Manager.

Parameter Generation & Control is an internationally respected innovator and manufacturer of precise stability storage products. The company already has a global network of distributors serving clients in western Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East. To learn more about the company’s facility in Poland, visit http://humiditycontrol.com/about/parameter-eu/

Known for their dependability, Parameter storage chambers and rooms deliver precise temperature and humidity control without requiring boilers, steam injectors or high purity water – and using just half the energy of a standard system. The company’s products currently protect both the Gutenberg Bible and the Gettysburg Address at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Posted August 9, 2017

Source: Parameter Generation & Control