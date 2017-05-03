Simparel Acquires Real-time Shop Floor Control Partner

NEW YORK, NY — May 3, 2017 — Simparel, Inc., the innovator in next-generation information technology solutions for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces the strategic acquisition of real-time Shop Floor Control (SFC) developer Shopfloor Support LLC. The move follows a nearly 2-year Value-Added Reseller (VAR) relationship between the companies that fostered the development and marketing of the Simparel® SFC real-time production management solution around core technologies provided by the OEM developer. The acquisition of the wireless production data collection, Android™-based productivity app, and cloud-based management dashboard and analytics solution expands the portfolio and reach of existing Simparel’s premier end-to-end business solutions.

“Since we first saw the fresh thinking that Shopfloor Support was bringing to manufacturing, we knew that we had to be a part of taking this exciting technology to the fashion market,” explained Simparel President and CEO Roberto Mangual. “After partnering and sharing tremendous success over the past couple of years, we found not only a great fit with our other products but with our people and cultures. We all feel even stronger now about the absolute value and proven return on investment (ROI) that we are bringing to the industry through both standalone SFC deployments and as an integrated component part of our Simparel Enterprise suite. With the full global resources of Simparel now behind the product, we look forward to accelerating the success of Simparel SFC.”

Shopfloor Support partners and developers will continue to provide ongoing product development, customer support, and sales for Simparel SFC from a newly established Simparel office in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

“After working closely and so successfully with Simparel, we realized that the best option for taking the product to the next level was through their strong organization and market reach,” added Shopfloor Support Partner Justin Hershoran. “We are pleased to have the significant resources of Simparel behind the product and look forward to accelerating the development and sales of Simparel SFC.”

Source: Simparel, Inc.