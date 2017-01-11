TRSA DC Leadership & Legislative Conference To Forecast Trump Era Impacts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., January 11, 2017—Attending TRSA’s March 20-21 Leadership & Legislative Conference in Washington will bring you up to speed on the latest developments in the Trump administration affecting the textile services industry as explained by highly sought-after presenters on national affairs and labor policy.

Fulfilling its charge as the industry’s only venue for professional development, industry leadership and political influence, the conference features keynoters Stephen Hayes of FOX News and Michael Lotito of Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute. Their Monday, March 20 presentations will serve as a curtain-raiser to conference participants’ visits to Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning, March 21, and the TRSA committee meetings that afternoon.

Hayes appears regularly on FOX’s “Special Report with Bret Baier” and “FOX News Sunday.” He was previously part of CNN’s political team. A senior writer for the Weekly Standard, he has two best-sellers to his credit: a profile of Vice President Dick Cheney and an analysis of al Qaeda’s axis with Saddam Hussein. He previously worked as a senior writer at the National Journal and as director of the Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University.

Lotito will offer ideas for new strategies that launderers can implement regarding labor and employment issues as he shares his experience from serving as lead counsel for some of the country’s largest corporations, helping them develop and implement business, legal and preventive strategic solutions. He’ll discuss federal policies and rulemaking by OSHA, EEOC and other government agencies. His media credits include The Wall Street Journal, The Hill, Politico, Bloomberg and FOX Business.

The conference is a volunteer leadership experience with industry colleagues working together to strengthen all participating companies. Emerging social and political trends driving the economy are discussed, a particularly timely endeavor this year as the Trump administration creates new federal policy. And, as always, the TRSA committee meetings that complete the conference agenda prompt development of new resources for improving everyday practices and building competitiveness.

Hill Day visits will provide an insider’s view of how the federal government is changing under the Trump administration. These meetings between launderers and members of Congress and their staffs will help TRSA build relationships with new White House appointees who control the regulatory process. These encounters support the industry, but also are appreciated by the participating representatives and senators who see these as critical to understanding their constituents’ primary concerns.

Participation in TRSA committees (TRSA members only) maximizes membership value by prompting TRSA to act on the operational and management issues that benefit you most. Your personal expertise enhances TRSA’s:

Professional Development Programs

Research Projects

Certification Standards

Publications, Videos and Webinars

Industry Customer Outreach

Multiple executives and managers from the same-member textile services operator (launderer) company may join different committees. These committees are scheduled to meet at the conference:

Associate Executive

Education

Environmental & Sustainability

Food & Beverage

Government Affairs

Healthcare

Hospitality

Human Resources

Industrial/Uniform

Marketing/PR

Safety

Women in Textile Services

The event begins at 3 p.m. Monday with the keynotes, followed by an issue briefing and team building reception for Hill Day participants. Every conference participant can be part of TRSA’s small-group visits on Tuesday morning to legislators’ offices. On Monday evening, groups will meet to enjoy light snacks, wine and beer while formulating strategy to convey the industry’s positions to policy makers the next morning. Female participants are invited to join the Women in Textile Services Committee for an ice-breaker after the briefing/team building. On Tuesday, following Hill Day in the morning and committee meetings in the afternoon, the event concludes with a 5-to-6:30 p.m. closing reception.

Posted January 11, 2017

Source: TRSA