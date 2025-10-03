Picanol Debuts Next-Generation OmniPlus-i Connect Weaving Machine

IEPER, Belgium — October 3, 2025 — At ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025, Picanol is looking forward to unveiling the next-generation OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine, which sets a new benchmark in airjet weaving technology. This latest evolution of this trusted platform demonstrates how Picanol continues to deliver innovative, performance-driven solutions that meet the evolving challenges of modern weaving mills.

“We’re incredibly excited to be showcasing our latest developments at ITMA ASIA + CITME,” explains Johan Verstraete, Vice President Weaving Machines. “A key highlight is the new OmniPlus-i Connect, which integrates groundbreaking innovations across all four of our design principles. One standout feature, EcoBoost, enables energy savings of up to 1.5 kW per weaving machine. This is a true game-changer for mills that are aiming to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. This is not just evolution – it’s setting a new benchmark.”

Whether you’re focused on airjet or rapier weaving, or you’re looking to accelerate your digital transformation, Picanol’s wide range of solutions are designed to help you stay ahead. Visitors will also get a first look at AI-powered applications within the PicConnect platform, which is Picanol’s centralized digital ecosystem that integrates all digital tools and services in one intuitive interface.

What you can expect to see at the Picanol booth:

Four weaving machines on display: 2 OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machines (new version) 1 Supermax rapier weaving machine 1 Ultimax rapier weaving machine

Live demonstrations of PicConnect’s unique functionalities

Expert insights from the Picanol Sales and Service teams

One Ultimax rapier weaving machine with Jacquard will also be featured at the booth of Vandewiele: Hall 2 booth C301.

Visit ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025, from October 28-31, 2025, at Singapore Expo, where Picanol will be located in Hall 2 at Booth C204.

Details of the Picanol weaving machines that will be on display at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025:

Ultimax-4-R 360 Coating

The ultimate weaving machine for coating weavers, offering highest possible production speeds, top fabric quality and ease of operation. Warp: Pes 990 den Density: 18 ends/inch Drawing in width: 137.8 inch Weft: Pes 990 den Density: 18 picks/inch Highlighted features: BlueTouch display • Gripper stroke measurement • on-loom Picascope • Free Flight with raceboard (VB)• Smart signal lights •Laserstop Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO driveconcept • Gripper stroke measurement • Climate monitoring • Shedcalculation • PicConnect enabled Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use • AutoSens • Gripper tape monitoring Optimization package: Power monitoring • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation • on-loom Picascope



Supermax-12-J 380 Saree

The Supermax offers you the perfect solution for weaving top-quality jacquard fabrics, up to 380 cm. Warp: Pes 50 den Density: 190 ends/inch Drawing in width: 151.6 inch Weft: Pes 150 den Density: 48 picks/inch Highlighted features: Free Flight with raceboard (VB) • Mechanical weft cutter • BlueTouch display • Smart signal lights • Climate monitoring • SUMO drive concept Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate monitoring • PicConnect enabled



3. OmniPlus-i Connect-2-P 190 Poplin

A proof how a lighter fabric segment can benefit from the OmniPlus-i Connect platform. Digitization, maximum flexibility, very energy efficient and still running the highest speed. Warp: Cv Ne 30/1 Density: 62 ends/inch Drawing in width: 67 inch Weft: Cv Ne 30/1 Density: 56 picks/inch Highlighted features: EcoBoost • AirStream • EcoWeft• WeavePilot • o-Leno • Blue22 EasySet prewinders Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • AirStream • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation • PicConnect enabled Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use Smart savings package: Power monitoring • AirMaster with integrated air consumption meter • Adaptive Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus) Automation package: Pick Repair Automation (PRA II Plus) • Prewinder Switch-Off (PSO) • AutoSpeed • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed



OmniPlus-i Connect-4-D-340 Sheeting

A clear example of a high-end sheeting style. Thanks to the unique Air Tucking-In maximum width flexibility is guaranteed. With the OmniPlus-i Connect, the industrial speeds are lifted to an even higher level. Warp: Co Ne 60/1 Density: 183 ends/inch Drawing in width: 118.5 inch Weft: Co Ne 40/1 Density: 104 picks/inch (double pick) Highlighted features: SmartShed Pro • AirStream • Electronic Selvedge System (ELSY Pro) – Air Tucking-In (ATI) • Pick Repair Automation (PRA II Plus) •BlueTouch display Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • AirStream • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation • PicConnect enabled Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use Smart savings package: Power monitoring • AirMaster with integrated air consumption meter • Adaptive Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus) Automation package: Pick Repair Automation (PRA II Plus) • Prewinder Switch-Off (PSO) – AutoSpeed • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation



Ultimax-8-J 190 Fashion (Vandewiele – Hall 2 booth C301)

Designed to combine ultimate performance and high-quality output. Ready for the sustainability requirements of tomorrow and with a maximum level of digitization Warp: Pes 68 f24 den Density: 130 ends/inch Drawing in width: 74.1 inch Weft: Pes 135 den Density: 152 picks/inch



PicConnect corner

PicConnect is Picanol’s digital platform, offering a wide range of features, from industrial IoT to service-related applications to optimize your machines and manage your weave room.

Visit the PicConnect corner of our booth to discover everything you need to know about this platform. All of the weaving machines at our booth will be connected to PicConnect.

Posted: October 3, 2025

Source: Picanol