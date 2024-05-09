KM Fabrics Writes Its Next Chapter By Investing In A New West Greenville Mill

GREENVILLE, S.C. — May 8, 2024 — After 45 years at 2 Waco Street in West Greenville, KM Fabrics, a maker of fine woven velvets for drapery, upholstery, wrapped panels and specialty applications, is relocating. KM will move to its new home a few miles away, at 105 Wood Street, by late 2025. The 15-acre property, including a 200,000 square-foot building, will house manufacturing and corporate headquarters.

“Weaving and dyeing velvet fabrics is extremely difficult and requires specialized knowledge,” said Paul Tantillo, KM president & CEO. “We’ve created a skilled and diversified workforce with decades of experience and it was important for us to keep our team intact. Staying in West Greenville promotes revitalization in our community and allows us to scale. We will be moving our team of over 100 employees and also plan on hiring additional staff across the board.”

The new facility will feature additional equipment and a streamlined layout, operating on one level instead of two, for better safety, quality control, and efficiency. Tantillo noted the new location will be more comfortable, private, and secure, promoting an outstanding work environment. Seeking to avoid production disruptions, staff will be working in both the current and new mills until the move is complete.

“We love being in Greenville and this is why KM Fabrics is writing its next chapter here,” Tantillo said. “We’re investing in sustainable manufacturing to ensure our operations remain within regulatory guidelines. At the same time, we’re increasing our capacity to maintain our high production standards for our core clients in the theater business as well as new opportunities in other markets.

Marsh Bell Construction Co. will handle on-site construction and renovation, working with GPN Architecture and Isomer Project Group on engineering. Chris Schweighart of Aline Capital brokered the sale, with Park National Bank in Spartanburg providing financing.

Posted May 9, 2024

Source: KM Fabrics