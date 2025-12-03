Weaving Manufacturer Itema Breaks Ground On New Site

Italy-based Itema recently began construction on a new manufacturing site in Ponte Nossa, Italy. The company acquired the unused site in 2022 that previously housed Cotonificio Cantoni, and is moving forward with a multi-step redevelopment plan intended to modernize operations and expand its presence in the Seriana Valley. Step one, now under-way and scheduled for completion in 2027, includes a world-class production hub to support Itema’s weaving machinery production.The project later will include development plans for Lamiflex S.p.A.

“In 2022 we took the decision to begin a journey that would lead Itema Group to have a position adapted to the turbulent changes taking place and at the same time strengthen our brand, which is recognized throughout the textile world as an ambassador of ‘Made in Italy’,” said Ugo Ghilardi, Itema Group CEO.“One step of this journey involves both process and production, and product assets, which find a home in this new manufacturing site in Ponte Nossa.”

2025 Quarterly Issue IV