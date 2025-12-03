Milliken & Company Buys Highland Industries Assets

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken & Company has acquired the assets of Highland Industries Inc. in Cheraw, S.C., in a move that bolsters Milliken’s technical textiles capabilities and strengthens its U.S. operations. Milliken said the Highland site will serve as a regional hub for technical textile weaving and knitting.

“We remain committed to the U.S. textile industry and grounded in our belief that precision manufacturing of innovative, high-performance materials is crucial for industrial resilience,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken.

“In addition to reinforcing current operations, acquiring Highland adds new offerings to the technical textiles portfolio,” said Allen Jacoby, executive vice president, and president of Milliken’s technical textiles business. “Highland provides important assets to help us better serve our customers and opens the door to new growth opportunities.”

In other Milliken news, the company was recognized with a 2025 EcoVadis Gold Rating for the fourth consecutive year. The award puts Milliken in the top 5 percent of the more than 150,000 global organizations that are considered for the recognition each year.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams around the world and our continued focus on fostering transparency and driving innovation across our businesses,” Cook noted.

