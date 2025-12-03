KARL MAYER To Discontinue STOLL Knitting Business

Germany-based KARL MAYER will discontinue its flat knitting machine business under the STOLL brand as part of a strategic shift toward warp knitting, warp preparation and technical textiles. Manufacturing at the STOLL production site in Reutlingen, Germany, has already ceased, and production in China will cease by the end of the year. Around 280 employees are affected in Germany.

“STOLL stands for a long tradition,” said Oliver Mathews, president of the STOLL Business Unit. “That is precisely why we deeply regret that we were unable to lead the business into the future successfully. It was not possible to find an investor to continue production at the main site in Reutlingen with its 280 employees.”

KARL MAYER will continue servicing the installed base, with spare parts to be supplied from warehouses in Obertshausen, Germany and China. Software license keys will remain available.

2025 Quarterly Issue IV