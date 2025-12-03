Champion Thread Announces NC State Scholarship

Champion Thread Co. (CTC), Gastonia, N.C., has established the Poovey Family Scholarship in honor of its late founder, Robert “Bob”Lee Poovey III. The need-based undergraduate scholarship will support students pursuing degrees at the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State, Raleigh, N.C. The Poovey family has multiple NC State alumni across three generations, and the scholarship is funded through a permanent endowment created during the Wilson College’s 125th anniversary year.

CTC CEO Matt Poovey said: “This scholarship is more than a recognition — it’s a reflection of my father’s lifelong devotion to the textile industry and his unwavering pride in the Wolfpack. He believed deeply in the transformative power of education, excellence, and service. His passion for textiles was matched by a quiet generosity — he had a gift for recognizing when someone just needed a helping hand and he offered it freely, without fanfare. … This scholarship carries that spirit forward, empowering future students to pursue their goals with courage, diligence, and the values that shaped his life and legacy.”

Bob Poovey worked in textiles for more than 50 years and founded CTC in 1979.

2025 Quarterly Issue IV