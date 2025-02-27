UNIFI® Announces Plant Closure

Greensboro, N.C.-based UNIFI Inc. has announced the consolidation of its Madison, N.C., yarn production facility into other UNIFI locations across North and Central America, with plans to sell the Madison property in 2025. The move aims to optimize the company’s manufacturing footprint, aligning operations with its growing customer base while enhancing cost efficiency and strengthening the balance sheet.

Employees affected by the transition will be offered opportunities at other UNIFI facilities in North Carolina. The company emphasized that this shift will not disrupt its ability to meet market demands or impact strategic initiatives related to innovation, the REPREVE® portfolio, or financial performance.

“This move, which involves relocating some machinery to other manufacturing locations, will enhance our cost structure and strengthen our balance sheet,”said Eddie Ingle, UNIFI CEO.“We look forward to transitioning to a more robust operating pro-file, revitalizing our Americas businesses and creating a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders.”

2025 Quarterly Issue I