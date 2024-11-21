The Brickle Group Adds Plying Operation, Buys Family Yarns

The Brickle Group, based in North Smithfield, R.I., and operating as Hyman Brickle and Son Inc., has acquired Family Yarns based in Etna, Maine. Brickle provides berets, blankets and other cold-weather gear to the U.S. Department of Defense in addition to providing industrial nonwovens, trading raw materials and recycling waste fiber. The purchase of Family Yarns, which specializes in coarser count yarns in a variety of fiber types, adds 1 million pounds of woolen spinning capacity to support the company’s yarn needs.

Brickle also recently opened a yarn plying operation in North Smithfield that offers 2-for-1 twisting up to 4-ply to cater to companies requiring specialized yarns.

“Our commitment to vertical integration and enhancing our value-added services continues with these investments,” said President Max Brickle. “We are excited about the opportunities that the Family Yarns acquisition and our new plying operation will bring to our clients and partners in the textile industry.”

2024 Quarterly Issue IV