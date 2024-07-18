KM Fabrics Invests In New Facility

Velvet fabric producer KM Fabrics has announced plans for a new 200,000-square-foot production facility to replace the home it has occupied for the past 45 years. The new facility, located only a few miles away from the existing space, is expected to be up and running by late 2025. Staff will work in both the current and new locations until the move is complete to minimize production disruptions. The new plant is organized across one floor, compared to two in the current space, and has a streamlined layout as well as new equipment.

“Weaving and dyeing velvet fabrics is extremely difficult and requires specialized knowledge,”said Paul Tantillo, KM president & CEO.“We’ve created a skilled and diversified workforce with decades of experience, and it was important for us to keep our team intact. Staying in West Greenville promotes revitalization in our community and allows us to scale. We will be moving our team of over 100 employees, and also plan on hiring additional staff across the board.”

