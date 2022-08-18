Elevate Textiles Joins Textile Exchange

Elevate Textiles, Charlotte, N.C., has joined the Textile Exchange, a non-profit representing leading brands, retailers and suppliers that aims to positively impact climate change by accelerating the use of preferred fibers in the global textile industry. The goal is to achieve a 45-percent reduction in emissions produced during fiber manufacturing and raw materials by 2030. Elevate and its brands —American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Güterman and Safety Components — will use the membership to further expand upon and accelerate their own adoption of preferred fibers. Elevate Textiles already participated in the Textile Exchange’s 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge, but is excited to become a full member of the organization.

“We are thrilled to further our involvement in the key initiatives that the experts at Textile Exchange are driving forward to reduce our impact and improve sustainability practices even more,” says Jimmy Summers, chief sustainability officer for Elevate Textiles.“This membership gives our company and brands additional tools needed to achieve preferred fiber goals and holistically reduce our impact from the start of the supply chain.”

July/August 2022