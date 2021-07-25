Messe Stuttgart Expo To Collocate With IFAI Expo 2022

Germany-based Messe Stuttgart has announced its new Sun Shading Expo North America that was planned as a collocated event with IFAI Expo 2021 will now make its debut October 12-14, 2022, as a collocated event with IFAI Expo 2022 in Charlotte, N.C.

During IFAI Expo 2021 — to be held November 2-4, 2021, at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. — Messe Stuttgart will provide expertise in sun shading systems by the way of expert talks and discussions, as well as present its Sun Shading Expo concept.

“A large number of international R+T exhibitors have already shown their interest in the North American market,” said Roland Bleinroth, president of Messe Stuttgart. “In our capacity as a professional trade fair organizer, our objective is to offer all participants planning security in particular along with a high-quality and successful presentation platform. After analyzing the currently valid general conditions and in view of the long-term success of the new trade fair brand, we decided to stage Sun Shading Expo North America as a co-location to IFAI Expo 2022.

July/August 2021