Confluent Medical Invests in Electrospinning

Confluent Medical Technologies Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., has made a strategic investment in The Electrospinning Co. Ltd., an England-based company offering biomaterials development and manufacturing services. Electrospinning has developed a proprietary electrospinning process that has applications in the structural heart biomedical market and can attach biomedical textiles to heart valve frames in a fully automated process. This technology pairs with Confluent’s nitinol metal frame and biomedical textile knowledge to expand design options for Confluent’s customers.

“The investment In Electrospinning reinforces Confluent’s strategy of applying materials science to medtech innovation,” said Dean Schauer, CEO and president of Confluent Medical. “This partnership creates an opportunity for our two companies to facilitate further expansion of innovative structural heart products on behalf of our customers.

May/June 2021