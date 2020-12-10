Maskco, Gredale Partner To Open Mask-Making Facility

Miami-based Maskco Technologies Inc. has partnered with Los Angeles-based Gredale LLC to open a facility in Los Angeles to produce approximately 160 million N95 protective face masks each month. Gredale will oversee production at the new plant — which is located in a former Van Heusen factory — as well as provide investment and credit facilities of $100 million. The investment will cover working capital in addition to raw material and machinery expenses.

The facility, expected to open in March 2021, is one of three new Maskco facilities in the United States.

Gredale CEO Greg Lorber has been appointed to the Maskco Technologies board of directors. “Having spent 20 years of my life operating the largest domestic textile manufacturing facility west of the Mississippi, I take great pride in assisting Maskco to develop and produce the MTech N95 here in downtown Los Angeles,” Lorber said. “Our team at Gredale has the technical experience with nonwoven meltblown materials to make sure that our customers and healthcare professional’s needs are met with a precise attention to performance and detail.”

November/December 2020