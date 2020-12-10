HomTex Announces Expansion, Adds PPE Capacity

HomTex Inc., a Cullman, Ala.-based manufacturer of bed linens among other products, announced it will establish an operation in Selma, Ala., to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) — including general purpose and Food and Drug Administration approved Level 1, 2 and 3 surgical masks and N95 masks — under the new brand Sovereign America. The company, a family- and minority-owned business, reports the expansion will create between 300 and 325 new jobs.

When the pandemic hit, HomTex pivoted production at its Cullman facility from bed linens to disposable medical-grade masks and reusable cotton masks.

HomTex received just over $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security

Act (CARES) funds for the expansion.

“HomTex has made Alabama proud by stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic to shift their production to create critical PPE supplies,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. “Their ability to be flexible in order to remain operational is the exact intent of the CARES Act funds. I appreciate their commitment to the economy and Alabama workers by providing needed jobs in Dallas County and thank HomTex for being a great corporate partner with the state of Alabama.”

“We are very honored to be the recipient of COVID-19 Relief Funds from the state of Alabama,” HomTex President and CFO Jeremy Wootten said. “This second operation will make HomTex one of the largest face mask manufacturers in the USA, and we are proud to be manufacturing these products in Cullman and Selma. We very much appreciate the support from Governor Ivey, the State Senators and everyone who made the factory in Selma a reality.”

November/December 2020