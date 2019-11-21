In Memoriam: Page Bryan Ashby

Page Bryan Ashby, founder of Gaffney, S.C.-based Carolina Cotton Works (CCW), recently passed away peacefully at his home. Ashby worked for more than 50 years in the textile industry, establishing the adaptive, family-owned dyeing and finishing company CCW in 1995.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University where he also played quarterback on the football team and sprinted on the track team. Ashby enjoyed duck hunting, bass fishing, golf and spending time with his family.

“It has been a privilege to witness great leadership over the past 25 years,” said his son Bryan Ashby, vice president at CCW. “Dad was tough but fair. He taught me the responsibility that comes with running a business. He also taught me what sacrificial love of family is all about.”

Ashby’s son Hunter, CCW plant manager said his father “was a true visionary and a great leader.”

Sales Manager Stacey Bridges said he looked up characteristics of what people consider to be a great man and businessman, and, “Page Ashby checked every box: integrity, gentleman, faithful, honesty, hard worker, courteous, steadfast, innovator, confident, risk taker, positive attitude, listener, and most importantly, a leader by example,” he said.

“I watched Page impact the lives of hundreds of people and we are all better men and women for knowing him,” Bridges added. “He will be missed but never forgotten.”

November/December 2019