Oppenheimer Announces Name Change

Portsmouth, R.I.-based Oppenheimer Co. Inc. — a garment lining supplier founded in 1913 under the name Brand & Oppenheimer (B&O) — has announced a name change to Ocean State Innovations (OSI).

“In consideration of our corporate strategy and our deep roots in Rhode Island, we feel our identity is best associated with the Ocean State,” said CEO Edward Ricci. “The Brand and Oppenheimer brand represented stability and quality within a very specific segment of the textile space. Today we offer a broader scope of innovative textile expertise and needed a moniker to represent who we are.”

OSI has added the “Textile Solutions” marketing message to its corporate identity to reflect “the current and future direction of our growing company,” Ricci said.

The company has changed over the years through various acquisitions, and currently is owned by 1947 LLC, and Praesidian Capital and StoneCreek Capital LLC. OSI comprises:

B&O Legacy Division, Portsmouth, R.I. — a provider of textiles for the military tactical, commercial, apparel and industrial markets;

Performance Textiles, Greensboro, N.C. — a supplier of high- performance fabrics for parachutes, medical and high-visibility applications, among other end-uses;

1947 LLC, Portsmouth — a company that specializes in military, tactical and industrial products;

Cutting Edge TexStyles, Bedford, Mass. — a textile converter, and producer of bias binding and trims; and

P&B, Pawtucket, R.I. — an international specialist in fabric for quilters.

March/April 2019